Red Deer RCMP arrest man wanted on several warrants

RCMP arrested a 24-year-old man wanted on multiple warrants after receiving a tip from the public about a stolen truck at Village Mall in Red Deer, Alta. on Thursday.

RCMP received a tip that a stolen black Dodge Ram truck was seen parked outside of Village Mall.

A suspect was found inside a store. According to RCMP, the man resisted arrest and got into an altercation with officers.

One officer suffered minor injuries.

Connor Raymond Mueller was arrested. He was wanted on three outstanding warrants out of Sylvan Lake for driving dangerously while fleeing police, possession of stolen property and theft under $5,000.

“Police seized what’s believed to be methamphetamine and more than $2,500 in cash”, RCMP said in a media release. Police said the suspect was also found to be in possession of equipment that was stolen from a Red Deer RCMP police cruiser that had been broken into and vandalized on April 26 while it was parked in a local compound for repair.

Mueller faces the following additional charges:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Resist/obstruct peace officer

Assault of peace officers

Possession of schedule substance for the purpose of trafficking

Police said the truck had been reported stolen out of Lacombe in April and has been linked to a number of criminal files in Red Deer.

“Stolen vehicles are almost always linked to multiple crimes across police jurisdictions, and files like this demonstrate the importance of connected and collaborative police work through partnerships like the Priority Crimes Task Force,” Const. Derek Turner said. “This also highlights the importance of public support – the person who recognized the stolen truck and called it in put a stop to a specific chain of criminal activity, and RCMP are grateful for that public support.”

Mueller makes his first court appearance on May 5.