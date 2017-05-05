Canada
May 5, 2017 12:01 pm

Missing 23-year-old man’s body found by ATV driver in New Brunswick wooded area

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police in northern New Brunswick are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in a wooded area outside of Bathurst.

RCMP say they were called to an area in Rosehill at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday after a man riding his ATV discovered the body along a trail.

Police say they have determined it is the body of a 23-year-old man reported missing to Bathurst city police on May 3.

An autopsy was to be performed to determine the cause of death.

