Missing 23-year-old man’s body found by ATV driver in New Brunswick wooded area
Police in northern New Brunswick are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in a wooded area outside of Bathurst.
RCMP say they were called to an area in Rosehill at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday after a man riding his ATV discovered the body along a trail.
Police say they have determined it is the body of a 23-year-old man reported missing to Bathurst city police on May 3.
An autopsy was to be performed to determine the cause of death.
