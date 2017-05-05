This wedding photo is so beautiful, even the photographer cried

You’re going to need a tissue for this one.

Last Sunday, Australian-based photographer James Day posted a stunning snapshot of a newly married couple on his company’s Facebook page. The now-viral photo tells the story of Adrian and Roslyn, newlyweds who tied the knot in Bowral, Australia.

“I was setting up those grand sunset scenes… you know the ones… the little people in a big scene… I love those kinda shots… but tonight that just didn’t seem enough,” he wrote on his company’s Facebook page.

“Just as the light became amazing, I scrapped everything I knew and I walked up to them and said, ‘guys, stop posing. Just enjoy your first sunset together as husband and wife.'”

The photo, which shows Adrian whispering into Roslyn’s ear as a tear rolls down her cheek, was so powerful Day said he also found himself crying.

“They then held each other in the most beautiful way… It was so much more beautiful than anything I could ever set up.”

Day had told Adrian to answer this question and whisper it into her ear: “Out of the billions of people on the planet, you’ve chosen to spend the rest of your life with Roslyn. Can you tell her why?”

“In a matter of moments I could start seeing Roslyn’s eyes glisten, then the most beautiful tears streamed down her face,” Day continued.

Why he asked the question

Day said he doesn’t know what Adrian said to his wife.

“It wasn’t for me to hear,” Day told HuffPost in an interview. “I had him whisper it in her ear because it’s for her ears only. I like that they were able to share that moment privately ― well, until it went viral on the Internet.”

The Internet is also crying

After his photo went viral, thousands of social media users on Facebook wrote to Day thanking him for his talents and sharing their own stories of love.

“This touched me and my heart. It’s just not once that I cried about love, because of movies, letters my partner had given me, and real life stories. But this one’s different as you’ve seen how much love these two have for each other. I hope me and my husband could have such a candid photo like this too in the future,” user Alnethfer Nazario Lagunay wrote.

Some even talked about their own experiences shooting with Day.

“This reminds me of the photos you took of us in the vineyard at Belgenny, when you asked Rick to describe to our future children what ‘mummy looked like on your wedding day.’ I’ll never remember what he said, but I’ll also never forget how it made me feel,” user Amber Romero wrote.

How to keep the love alive

Dating coach Chantal Heide says the emotions we feel on our wedding day don’t have to end as the last guest files out of the reception. There are little things you can do for your partner on a day-to-day basis.

“Your words and affection level deeply impact your relationship, so start each day on a sweet frequency by saying, ‘Good morning,’ and get some oxytocin going with a nice cuddle before getting up,” she tells Global News.

After work, be predictable.

“Nothing soothes a partner’s mind more than knowing what sort of environment is waiting around the corner. If you always greet your partner with a warm hello and a big hug no matter how bad your day has gone, you’ll both benefit from a great feeling of love.”

And always be aware of each other’s love language — how that person likes to be loved.

“Love comes in many forms, and it’s important to understand which form your partner most appreciates and understands. Five common love languages are: gifts, words of appreciation, physical affection, quality time and acts of service. Figure out which way your partner tends to show love, and reciprocate that. They’ll appreciate knowing you care about what’s important to them.”

