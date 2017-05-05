Consumer
May 5, 2017 12:03 pm
Updated: May 5, 2017 12:08 pm

Danish brewery creates beer using recycled urine

By Staff Reuters

WATCH ABOVE: A Danish brewery explains how and why they make beer using recycled urine.

A A

A Danish brewery is using 50,000 liters of urine collected from the largest music festival in Northern Europe to produce a novelty beer aimed at the more adventurous drinker.

The beer named “Pisner” – a word-play combining pilsner with local slang for urine – contains no human waste, but is produced from fields of malting barley fertilized with human urine rather than traditional animal manure or factory-made plant nutrients.

READ MORE: Canadian craft brewery launches “Fake News Ale” poking fun at Trump

“The reason why we make this “Pisner” beer is because we are a craft brewery out of Copenhagen and about four years ago we converted into organic, so all our beers are organic today. We thought it would be a great idea also to go into recyclable beer. So we want to test our brewers and test our opportunities to make recyclable beer, so yes, that’s why,” said Henrik Vang,  the chief executive of brewer Norrebro Bryghus.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Belgian beer pipeline to carry the suds under medieval city of Bruges

Using human waste as fertilizer on such a scale is a novelty, said Denmark’s Agriculture and Food Council, which came up with the idea for what could be the ultimate sustainable hipster beer and has already named the concept “beercycling”.

“It tastes really good. It’s fresh and full at the same time and it’s a good beer,” said one beer taster, Birden Eldahl.

The 50,000 litres collected from that festival resulted in enough malting barley to brew around 60,000 bottles of Pisner beer.

© 2017 Reuters

Report an error
Beer
Beer made with pee
Beer made with urine
Brewery
Craft Beer
Denmark
Denmark brewery making pee beer
Norrebro Bryghus
Organic beer
Pilsner

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News