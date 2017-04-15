Canadian craft brewery launches charitable “Fake News Ale” poking fun at Trump

Complete with a Trump-adorned image on its label, Fake News Ale was created by Northern Maverick Brewing Co. to “offer a respite from the bleak political developments of late,” and is described as “an easy-drinking beer that lends itself to long discussions [about] world events with friends,” reads the company’s press release.

A new craft brewery set to open this summer in Toronto has decided to “Make Beer Great Again” by launching its first beer, “Fake News Ale,” inspired by none other than President Donald Trump.

“With tongue firmly in cheek, the beer was found to pair well with small hands, striking comb overs, huge egos and all things Mexican.”

Five per cent of the beer’s sales will go towards helping Americans to reverse a “questionable policy.”

Northern Maverick will hold a vote on its website in a few weeks where people can vote on which cause the funds will be donated to.

The beer will be available to order at the brewery, in their beer shop and through direct delivery in Ontario.

“Clearly no American president has endorsed this beer,” the brewery added.

Northern Maverick is set to open this summer with an 11,000 square-foot brewery and restaurant on Bathurst Street in the King West area and will feature a 400-seat eatery and bar, as well as a retail store offering their own craft beers.