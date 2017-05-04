Aviation company to bring 20 jobs to London International Airport

A aviation company is expanding to the city, London International Airport has announced.

Beginning June 1, Midland Instruments Ltd. will expand to London, employing close to 20 skilled technicians at the London airport.

Midland Instruments will provide avionics service and maintenance to aircraft across Ontario and the United States. Its client list includes the U.S. Navy.

“We had been looking for several months for a Southern Ontario location.” said Vince Scott, president of Midland Instruments.

“We found the business atmosphere and professionalism at London International to be among the best and look forward to a great working relationship. It’s nice to have a world-garminclass airport in our corner.”

Midland is the only Canadian Platinum dealer for the brand Garmin and one of just 34 worldwide. Midland also sells and installs other major brands, including Rockwell Collins and Universal Avionics.