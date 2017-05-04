4 people sent to hospital after assault near north end high school

Several police cars swarmed the area around St. John’s High School over the lunch hour on Thursday.

Police said a man was injured in his upper body while in a park next to the school on Church Avenue. Staff at the school were able to help him into the school and called for help.

He was taken to hospital and is now in stable condition.

Three teens were also taken hospital to be treated for exposure to pepper spray.

3 youths and 1 adult taken to hospital after officers are called to St. John's High School in regards to an assault https://t.co/iQT3H7GtJs — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 4, 2017

The school was briefly put in a hold and secure state.

Police are expecting to release more information on the incident on Friday. Investigators said there is no safety concern for people in the community.

The major crimes unit is asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).