Three Lucky Lake, Sask. residents facing drug charges

RCMP from Swift Current arrested three people in Lucky Lake for drugs after a search warrant was executed on April 28.

RCMP executed the search warrant at a residence on 2nd Avenue North in Lucky Lake, then arrested and charged three people.

Sixty-two-year-old George Ross, 58-year-old Patricia McGregor and 52-year-old Eugene McGregor are all facing charges of production of a controlled substance and possess proceeds of crime over $5,000.