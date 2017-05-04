Crime
May 4, 2017 2:36 pm

Three Lucky Lake, Sask. residents facing drug charges

By Web Producer  Global News

RCMP from Swift Current arrested three people in Lucky Lake for drugs after a search warrant was executed on April 28.

Global News
A A

RCMP from Swift Current arrested three people in Lucky Lake for drugs after a search warrant was executed on April 28.

RCMP executed the search warrant at a residence on 2nd Avenue North in Lucky Lake, then arrested and charged three people.

Sixty-two-year-old George Ross, 58-year-old Patricia McGregor and 52-year-old Eugene McGregor are all facing charges of production of a controlled substance and possess proceeds of crime over $5,000.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Lucky Lake
Sask Crime
Sask RCMP
Swift Current

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News