Three Lucky Lake, Sask. residents facing drug charges

RCMP from Swift Current arrested three people in Lucky Lake for drugs after a search warrant was executed on April 28.
RCMP executed the search warrant at a residence on 2nd Avenue North in Lucky Lake, then arrested and charged three people.
Sixty-two-year-old George Ross, 58-year-old Patricia McGregor and 52-year-old Eugene McGregor are all facing charges of production of a controlled substance and possess proceeds of crime over $5,000.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.