Prescribed burn underway in Kananaskis Country

A prescribed burn is currently underway in Kananaskis Country.

A forest fire is burning close to Kananaskis Village, but people in the area need not be concerned.

The controlled fire, in the Evan-Thomas Provincial Recreation Area, is part of prescribed burn lit by Alberta Parks crews earlier this week.

Prescribed burns actually help forests by recycling nutrients, preventing insect outbreaks and large-scale uncontrollable wildfires.

Bill Milne Trail between the Kananaskis Golf Course and Mount Allen Drive has been closed temporarily due to the burn.

The prescribed burn area is shown on this map.

Alberta Parks

People in the area asked to maintain a safe and respectful distance from fire crews.

Operations may continue next week if conditions allow.

