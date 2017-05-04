Prescribed burn underway in Kananaskis Country

A forest fire is burning close to Kananaskis Village, but people in the area need not be concerned.
The controlled fire, in the Evan-Thomas Provincial Recreation Area, is part of prescribed burn lit by Alberta Parks crews earlier this week.
Prescribed burns actually help forests by recycling nutrients, preventing insect outbreaks and large-scale uncontrollable wildfires.
Bill Milne Trail between the Kananaskis Golf Course and Mount Allen Drive has been closed temporarily due to the burn.
People in the area asked to maintain a safe and respectful distance from fire crews.
Operations may continue next week if conditions allow.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.