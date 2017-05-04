Driver killed after vehicle rear-ends tanker truck in Pickering
A A
A 25-year-old man is dead after the vehicle he was driving rear-ended a tanker truck in Pickering overnight.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. on the Highway 401 eastbound off-ramp to Brock Road.
Police said the driver of a Mazda slammed into the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash.
The off-ramp was closed for several hours for the investigation but has since reopened.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.