Jury selection for Jimmy Melvin Jr. trial gets underway in Halifax
More than 450 people are expected to take part in jury selection at Nova Scotia Supreme Court for a high profile murder trial that’s set to get underway in Halifax.
Jimmy Melvin Jr. is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the February 2009 death of Terry Marriott Jr., who was fatally shot inside his Harrietsfield home.
In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Melvin Jr. has also been charged with attempting to kill the same victim – Terry Marriott Jr. – in December of 2008.
Five weeks have been set aside to hear the trial.
