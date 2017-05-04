Crime
Jury selection for Jimmy Melvin Jr. trial gets underway in Halifax

More than 450 people are expected to take part in jury selection at Nova Scotia Supreme Court for a high profile murder trial that’s set to get underway in Halifax.

Jimmy Melvin Jr. is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the February 2009 death of Terry Marriott Jr., who was fatally shot inside his Harrietsfield home.

READ MORE: Jimmy Melvin Jr. to face murder, attempt murder, drug charges 

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Melvin Jr. has also been charged with attempting to kill the same victim – Terry Marriott Jr. – in December of 2008.

Five weeks have been set aside to hear the trial.

