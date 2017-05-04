Laval collision leaves one dead, three injured
A three car accident in Laval has killed one person and left three others injured.
A man in his 20s has died from the collision while another individual in the vehicle, also a man in his 20s, is in serious condition, according to Franco Di Genova, Laval police spokesperson.
Two other individuals have also suffered injuries.
The collision took place around 3 a.m. Thursday on des Laurentides Boulevard near Grenon Street.
Police have set up a command post as investigators try to determine the cause of the accident.
Des Laurentides Boulevard is closed in both directions from Cartier Boulevard to Grenon Street.
