May 4, 2017 6:45 am

Laval collision leaves one dead, three injured

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

A three car accident has left one person dead and three others injured in Laval, Thursday, May 4, 2017.

Yannick Gadbois / Global News
A three car accident in Laval has killed one person and left three others injured.

A man in his 20s has died from the collision while another individual in the vehicle, also a man in his 20s, is in serious condition, according to Franco Di Genova, Laval police spokesperson.

Two other individuals have also suffered injuries.

The collision took place around 3 a.m. Thursday on des Laurentides Boulevard near Grenon Street.

Police have set up a command post as investigators try to determine the cause of the accident.

Des Laurentides Boulevard is closed in both directions from Cartier Boulevard to Grenon Street.

