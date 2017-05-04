Verdict expected today for Ontario woman who gave water to pigs headed to slaughter

MILTON, Ont. – A judge will deliver the verdict today in the case of a Toronto woman charged after giving water to pigs on a truck headed to slaughter.

Anita Krajnc, an activist with the group Toronto Pig Save, has pleaded not guilty to a mischief charge in the incident, although she has admitted that she gave water to the pigs.

READ MORE: Ontario woman who gave water to pigs headed to slaughter compared to Gandhi, Mandela at trial

One of Krajnc’s lawyers has said Krajnc was acting in the public good and was therefore not breaking the law.

But the Crown has argued that the pigs were the property of a farmer, and Krajnc was interfering with his property when she gave them water.

READ MORE: Ontario activist on trial for giving water to pigs arrested at slaughterhouse protest

Court has heard that on June 22, 2015, Krajnc was dumping liquid from a water bottle into a truck carrying pigs in Burlington, Ont., as the vehicle approached the Fearmans Pork slaughterhouse.

Krajnc has said she is “perfectly fine” with facing jail time or a fine if convicted.

VIDEO: Anita Krajnc landed into some legal trouble after giving water to pigs that were being transported to a slaughterhouse.