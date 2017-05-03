Bombay Sapphire gin recall expanded to all of Canada

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is issuing a nation-wide recall warning for 1.14-litre bottles of Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin.

At least five provincial liquor control agencies previously recalled the bottles of gin because they contain more alcohol than the amount stated on the label.

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario was the first to remove the affected product from all of its stores.

The Crown corporation says the recall was initiated after an investigation by its quality assurance team found the gin’s alcohol content was 77 per cent, instead of the 40 per cent declared on the label.

In a statement, the CFIA says the recalled gin should be thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased.

The agency says it is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

It says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the gin.

In early March, an Ontario-made brand of vodka was pulled from shelves because one batch contained double the stated amount of alcohol.

The batch of Georgian Bay vodka was not properly diluted prior to bottling, resulting in 654 bottles containing 81 per cent alcohol instead of the 40 per cent stated on the label.