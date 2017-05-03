Good Samaritans help decontaminate Saint-Lazare family’s home

After finding out her newly-bought Saint-Lazare home had dead ants, mold and mice urine and feces inside the walls, Tanya LeBlanc can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

After Global News covered her story, Good Samaritans reached out to help decontaminate and renovate the home for free.

Belfor production manager Alan Kitts visited Leblanc’s home a few weeks ago and immediately got to work.

“We’ve removed all the exterior walls downstairs, the gyprock, isolation, exposed the ceiling and up in the attic, we’ve removed all the isolation and now we’re working on the cathedral part,” said Kitts.

About a dozen people and multiple companies have also offered their help.

From electricians to air quality experts, complete strangers have jumped on board to rebuild LeBlanc’s home.

“Most people really want to help and make sure everything is right and that’s what’s happened to me,” she said.

“I can tell you, what a life lesson – and for my son as well, he’s going to see what a true superhero is, because Batman, he doesn’t cut it. These guys are the true superheroes.”

Though many superheroes have already stepped up, Kitts said they are still looking for more help.

The mice infestation also affected the bathroom and kitchen, so they need to tear it down and rebuild that as well.

They’ll need new supplies and appliances in both of those rooms.

Kitts said the whole project should take a few months.

He’s hoping to have LeBlanc and her seven-year-old son, Ryan, moved in by the beginning of the school year.

The GoFundMe campaign that Leblanc’s friends started over a month ago is still up.

They’re hoping they can continue raising money for her.