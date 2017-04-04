Mother and son forced out of Saint-Lazare home after mould and mice infestation

When Tanya LeBlanc bought her home in Saint-Lazare, Que., all she wanted was a backyard for her seven-year-old son Ryan to play in.

Since her moving day last June, LeBlanc and Ryan have lived in about 10 different places and even spent time in a homeless shelter.

The home LeBlanc moved into was infested with mice and ants, and the inside of the walls were covered with mould.

“You can’t look into a little boy’s eyes for that many times and look at the disappointment and the anxiety,” LeBlanc said. “Honestly, the last time we moved, he was destroyed.”

READ MORE: LaSalle landlord in hot water over claims of unsanitary conditions in apartment

She had her house inspected before moving in.

Now, the home is uninhabitable.

To fix the problem, the home must be decontaminated and the walls must be torn down. A project that costs over $100,000.

READ MORE: Montreal family in limbo after fighting with city officials over bed bug infestation

Noticing her problem, LeBlanc’s friends decided it would be best to start a GoFundMe campaign.

They’re hoping to raise $150,000 and in less than a week, they’ve raised over $6,000.

“I can’t imagine going through it myself,” Jamieson Hunziker, a friend of LeBlanc, said. “I couldn’t put my kids through it, what she’s going through, and she’s done 10 months of this. There’s no way I could ever do it.”

LeBlanc is suing the former homeowners, but they’ve filed for bankruptcy. If their bankruptcy goes through, LeBlanc will be left with no compensation.

“I’m at the end now and I don’t want to declare bankruptcy,” LeBlanc said. “I don’t want to sign a little paper that says, ‘Did you declare bankruptcy?’ for the rest of my life.”