LaSalle landlord in hot water over claims of unsanitary conditions in apartment

A former employee and current tenant of real estate mogul Christophe Folla claims his apartment is infested with mould and asbestos and in desperate need of repair. However, the landlord argues the tenant is just disgruntled over losing his job.

“I’ve already had the ceiling and the wall tested for asbestos and mould and it came out positive,” LaSalle resident John Martin said.

Martin admits some surfaces, such as the kitchen and washroom ceilings, have been temporarily patched up but insists they haven’t been properly decontaminated.

“He sands the mushrooms down when he was supposed to replace that wall,” Martin said. “He sands it, patches it, primes it, paints it.”

The landlord, Christophe Folla, also owns the real estate company Sutton Quebec and his LaSalle office is just next door to Martin’s apartment building.

The city sent Folla a warning in September of last year and recently fined him $1,350 for failing to do the repair work in Martin’s apartment.

The landlord refused to meet with Global News in person, but over the phone, he insisted Martin has been on his case ever since he stopped working as the building janitor last summer.

Folla claims he’s done most of the necessary repairs, and while he admits there’s more to be done, he alleges Martin won’t allow him access the premises.

Martin claims he would allow certified workers in his home to decontaminate, but insists the owner has only sent his handyman.

“I cough a lot. I have a lot of phlegm,” Martin said. “I read about asbestos. When it’s disturbed it’s more of a hazard.”

The 51-year-old worries his latest health issues are related to the mould, and his girlfriend is sick of living in what she calls unsanitary conditions.

“I hope he does something for this apartment,” Rebecca Léveillé said. “We don’t want to leave, we love it here.”

The rent is $520 per month, and they both know it would be next to impossible to find something as affordable in the same neighbourhood.

“It’s beyond anger,” Martin said. “It’s just I don’t understand how anybody can be like that.”