MTS Centre implementing a no re-entry policy Sept. 1

WINNIPEG — Starting in September, people wanting to leave the MTS Centre during an event and then come back, will no longer be able to.

On Wednesday, True North Sports and Entertainment announced a no re-entry police at the MTS Centre.

On Sept. 1, 2017, no one will be allowed back inside the arena if they leave during an event, whether they have a ticket or not.

There are re-entry exceptions, such as emergencies, childcare or medical reasons.

“The MTS Centre is one of the last arenas in the NHL to introduce a no re-entry policy,” Kevin Donnelly, senior vice president of venues and entertainment said in a media release.

“The no re-entry policy will allow us to have greater control of the air temperature year-round as it will eliminate frequent entering and re-entering the building, which currently lets in extremely cold air in the winter months and hot humid air in the summer months.”

The ban on re-entry also has to do with security, such as decreasing the amount of heavy pedestrian flow from people crossing the streets around the building during games and events, Donnelly stated.

One Winnipeg Jets fan thinks the new policy has less to do with security and more to do with money.

“I think this is more of a cash grab to prevent people from going to Tavern or other nearby locations for cheaper drinks and food, and less about air regulation and safety of fans,” Jon Ziermann said.

“It’s rare for me to leave the building and come back in, but I think I and my guests should be allowed to do so.”

True North will be rolling out the policy this summer, as a way to educate people.