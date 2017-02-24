MTS Centre Renovations
February 24, 2017
Updated: February 24, 2017 1:43 pm

Millions in renovations coming to MTS Centre

Lauren Portrait By Senior Reporter/Anchor  Global News

The MTS Centre is about to undergo major renovations.

True North Sports and Entertainment
WINNIPEG – The home of the Winnipeg Jets is getting a major face lift.

Millions in renovations are coming to the MTS Centre

True North Sports and Entertainment

True North Sports and Entertainment plans to spend an estimated $12 million to revamp MTS Centre with new colors, lighting, flooring and ceiling.

The goal is to add more Winnipeg Jets branding to the rink and include an aviation theme.

New food kiosks will also be added as well.

TNSE said the renovations have been in the works for three years and will begin this week.

 

 

MTS Centre Renovations
Winnipeg Jets

