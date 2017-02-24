Millions in renovations coming to MTS Centre

WINNIPEG – The home of the Winnipeg Jets is getting a major face lift.

True North Sports and Entertainment plans to spend an estimated $12 million to revamp MTS Centre with new colors, lighting, flooring and ceiling.

The goal is to add more Winnipeg Jets branding to the rink and include an aviation theme.

New food kiosks will also be added as well.

TNSE said the renovations have been in the works for three years and will begin this week.