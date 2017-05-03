Three escorts wanted in Hamilton murder

Hamilton Police are looking for three suspects in the murder of a 33 year-old Mississauga man.

Hayder Qasim-Rushdi went to a Pioneer Gas station on Upper Centennial Parkway early Friday morning, covered in blood.

He was rushed to hospital and died Sunday afternoon.

The Spectator is reporting a trio of 17-year-old female escorts are wanted for the second degree murder.

Detective Sergent Dave Oleniuk says one of the teens is from Hamilton, the other two are from the GTA.

They drove with the man from Mississauga to Stoney Creek, where he was fatally stabbed in the neck with a knife.

Police have the knife that is believed to be the murder weapon.

A search warrant was executed Tuesday afternoon at a home on Hamilton Mountain.