Parents of children rescued from overturned car in Texas flood meet with strangers who saved their lives

A desperate race against time was caught on camera in Texas on Saturday as bystanders worked to save two children, including an infant, trapped inside an overturned car as floodwaters rose.

Now the family that was pulled from that car has been reunited with one of the bystanders who saved the lives of their children that fateful day.

“It was something that I can’t believe happened,” Jamie Martinez, one of the bystanders told NBC News on Monday.

“People were crying, there was a lot of confusion. The parents were still in the car at the time. Everyone was trying to do as much as they could do.”

The dramatic rescue occurred last Saturday near Canton, Texas as much of the southern United States battled powerful storms that brought floods, tornadoes, and even a blizzard in parts of Kansas.

WATCH: Bystanders pull infant from overturned car as floodwaters rise in Texas

Phillip Ocheltree and his family were fleeing their home in Willis Point, Texas when disaster struck along the severely flooded TX-64 highway.

Ocheltree’s SUV flipped over, nearly submerging it beneath the water – with him, his wife, his two-year-old daughter Addy, and infant son Marshal trapped inside.

“When we rolled, it broke one window of the door, the passenger rear door,” Phillip Ocheltree told NBC News. “And that’s how all the water was coming in to the cab of the truck.”

Myrtle Spring resident Tom Mitchell was driving down TX-64 when he came across the rolled-over car. He recorded the dramatic moments following the rollover as bystanders rushed to free the trapped children as the fast-moving floodwaters continued to rise.

“[The water was] moving fast enough that they can’t get the doors open,” Mitchell told WFAA News in Texas.

WATCH: Bystanders race against time to save infants inside overturned car as floodwaters rise

Virginia Howard, another of the bystanders who rushed to help the family, described the scary scene she happened upon while driving down TX-64.

“It was terrifying,” Howard recalled. “There was nobody around, and I could just hear them beating the window, [screaming] ‘Help! Somebody help us, please help us!'”

The bystanders struggled to get into the car, using tools and their bare hands to try to pry open a door against the force of the rushing waters.

Finally, a man emerged from behind the car holding the infant boy in his hands, face blue from lack of oxygen.

“[There was] no colour at all and the eyes were not focused when I looked down at her,” Mitchell said. “This baby is going to die if we don’t start CPR fast.”

“It’s not an image I can get out of my head — seeing my son’s little legs dangling blue and purple when they pulled him out,” Emily Ocheltree said.

Both children were rushed to Children’s Medical Center Dallas. As of Tuesday Marshal has been released from hospital while Addy remains in serious but stable condition.

On Monday, the Ocheltree family met with some of the bystanders, including Martinez and Howard, who helped rescue their children.

In an emotional scene, Emily Ocheltree embraced the onetime strangers while fighting back tears, thanking them for their incredible act of heroism.