Canada
May 3, 2017 5:18 am

King St. in Toronto’s financial district reopens after hydro vault fire

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto Fire Service released a photo showing the damaged hydro vault on King Street West after a fire on May 1, 2017.

Twitter / Toronto Fire Services
A A

TORONTO – A key route through Toronto’s financial district reopened to traffic late Tuesday night, about 18 hours after it was closed to traffic because of a hydro vault fire on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters extinguished the remains of a smouldering fire in the vault on Tuesday morning, but King St. west of Yonge St. had remained closed until about 11:30 p.m.

Story continues below

Capt. Adrian Ratushniak of Toronto Fire Services earlier said fire crews would remain on scene as a precaution while hydro crews began the work of replacing a transformer damaged in the blaze.

Toronto Hydro had said crews would have to pump water out of the vault and dry the equipment before beginning repairs.

There were no injuries in the incident, which included several explosion and thick smoke billowing from grates.

Ratushniak says crews initially had to fight the fire with carbon dioxide gas because dumping water on the energized hydro vault would have been dangerous. They were eventually able to extinguish the blaze with water.

VIDEO: With the fire out near Bay Street and King Street West, Toronto Hydro crews have replaced a damaged transformer. But officials still don’t know why Monday’s fire happened. Mark Carcasole reports.
Report an error
Flooding
Heavy Rain
hydro vault explosions
hydro vault fire
King Street
Royal Bank building
Toronto fire services
Toronto hydro
transformer

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News