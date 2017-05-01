Fire crews investigating after smoke seen from grate, explosion heard in downtown Toronto

Toronto police and fire crews are investigating the source of heavy, black smoke and the sound of an explosion heard in the city’s downtown core.

Toronto Fire Services said crews were called to King Street West near Bay Street at around 5:15 p.m.

Police said on Twitter that officers received reports “that the loud explosive sound came from underground.”

The cause of the incident hasn’t been determined, but a Toronto fire spokesperson said crews are investigating the possibility of a hydro transformer fire.

Officers said there were no reports of injuries

King Street West is closed between Yonge and York streets.

More to come.

Witnesses on social media posted images from the scene.

.@CBCNews I swear in this one.

This was 20 seconds after first explosion. I had just walked across those grates. pic.twitter.com/MoJj4Aa10w — mike amsterdam (@plutoisnumber9) May 1, 2017

What's with the black smoke at King and Bay? pic.twitter.com/rbxGCzNwz3 — Sara Tatelman (@sallytates) May 1, 2017