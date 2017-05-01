King street fire
May 1, 2017 5:51 pm

Fire crews investigating after smoke seen from grate, explosion heard in downtown Toronto

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Toronto emergency crews were called to the Bay Street and King Street West area at around 5:15 p.m. after heavy smoke was seen.

Twitter / @DerrickShea
A A

Toronto police and fire crews are investigating the source of heavy, black smoke and the sound of an explosion heard in the city’s downtown core.

Toronto Fire Services said crews were called to King Street West near Bay Street at around 5:15 p.m.

Police said on Twitter that officers received reports “that the loud explosive sound came from underground.”

The cause of the incident hasn’t been determined, but a Toronto fire spokesperson said crews are investigating the possibility of a hydro transformer fire.

Officers said there were no reports of injuries

King Street West is closed between Yonge and York streets.

More to come.

Witnesses on social media posted images from the scene.

Report an error
King street fire
King street smoke
King Street West
Toronto fire services
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News