Roughriders Plaza of Honour inducts two new members

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Wednesday that Wes Cates and Roger Brandvold will be inducted into the team’s Plaza of Honour.

Wes Cates played for five seasons with the Riders, appearing in 76 regular season games and finishing his career with 904 carries for 4,761 yards and 38 touchdowns. Cates also had 183 catches for 1,779 yards and five touchdowns.

Cates played in three Grey Cup games for the Riders and winning one in 2007.

Central Butte, Sask. Roger Brandvold was chairman for the Riders Board of Directors from 2010-2014.

Brandvold was a member of the executive committee for the 2003 Grey Cup as well he served as co-chair for the 2013 Grey Cup.

Brandvold was also an influential voice in Regina getting a new football facility.

The Plaza of Honour dinner is scheduled for Sept. 22 at new Mosaic Stadium.