42-year-old arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting ‘several’ victims on city bus

London police are looking for victims to come forward after they arrested a man following a string of sexual assaults on a London Transit Commission bus last week.

The unnamed suspect was arrested for a sexual assault that allegedly occurred on the LTC’s 17A route Friday morning at around 7:30 a.m.

Police say surveillance footage provided by the LTC shows the man assaulting other females during his time on the bus.

“It is anticipated that there may be several more victims,” a London Police Service release said.

According to the release, the man boarded the bus in Byron, riding it for a two-hour-long period.

Charges are pending for the 42-year-old, who police describe as having blond shoulder-length hair and a strawberry-blond mustache and beard. He has blue eyes, wears glasses, and is approximately 5-10 to 5-11, and 220 to 230 pounds.

The man is in custody.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.