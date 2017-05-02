Entertainment
Chris Rock announces sole Canadian date on his Total Blackout tour – and it’s in Vancouver

Comedian Chris Rock will play the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in Vancouver, B.C., on Sept. 14.

It’s the only Canadian stop for Rock’s Total Blackout Tour.

Tickets for the Vancouver show range from $65 to $150 (plus service charges and fees) and go on sale May 6 at 10 a.m. on Live Nation.

The Vancouver show is part of the second leg of his Total Blackout Tour.

The first leg of the tour, which was the comedian’s first tour in nine years, sold out in cities across the United States.

The second leg of the tour will visit places such as Chicago, Los Angeles and London, U.K.

Fans of the comedian took to Twitter to spread the news about the Canadian stop.

