Section of downtown Toronto remains closed after hydro vault explosions

A section of King Street just west of Yonge Street in Toronto’s financial district remains closed following a series of explosions during the evening rush hour on Monday.

The blasts, blamed on an overheated hydro vault fire, shut down the area at about 5 p.m. and sent commuters scrambling. There were no reports of any injuries.

Toronto Hydro crews have been working through the night to conduct repairs to the vault.

Fire official said the vault had to be “de-energized” before crews were tasked to pump rain water out and conduct repairs.



Story continues below 504 King continues to divert EB Spadina/Queen/Church & WB Church/Richmond/Victoria/Queen/Spadina due to an ongoing road closure,King @ Yonge — Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) May 2, 2017

Thick black smoke was seen billowing from a set of sidewalk grates in front of a Royal Bank office near King and Yonge just before the supper hour.

The incident shut down the King subway station and caused several streetcars to take detours.

The underground PATH system had to evacuated as well as the building adjacent to the explosions.

-With a file from Nick Westoll and The Canadian Press