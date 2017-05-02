Entertainment
Stephen Colbert comes as close to one-on-one with Donald Trump as he can get

From a first glance, Stephen Colbert appeared to have scored an exclusive interview with U.S. President Donald Trump to mark his first 100 days in office.

A listen to Trump’s answers, however, revealed the pair didn’t really talk at all.

Monday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert included a segment in which the host appeared to sit one-on-one with the U.S. president.

But it was, of course, all the work of some careful editing that had Trump providing some fascinating responses to questions about NAFTA, North Korea and much more.

Here are some excerpts from their “interview”:

On North Korea

Colbert: “Sir, do you understand the ramifications of a nuclear holocaust?”

Trump: “No.”

On NAFTA

Colbert: “Where do you stand on NAFTA?”

Trump: “I’m not going to touch it.”

On Medicare

Colbert: “Medicare?”

Trump: “I’m not going to touch it.”

Global News