2 former Manitoba Bisons facing off in the NFL could become reality

WINNIPEG – With Winnipeg’s Geoff Gray signing a three year contract with the Green Bay Packers, it’s now back to back years a player on the Manitoba Bisons has received an NFL deal.

Gray won’t soon forget signing his first NFL contract after a technical malfunction made it more difficult than just putting pen to paper.

“My scanner wasn’t really working properly and I was mostly just frustrated to be honest with you.” said Gray. “It was a whole stressful nightmare. Things don’t work out like they do in the movies, I’ll tell you that much.”

But even a failing scanner couldn’t put a damper on the Gray family’s spirits. Already sporting a Packers hat, no one is more proud than Gray’s father.

“Words don’t describe it.” said his dad, Bob Gray.

And according to dad, Geoff’s fairy tale story had a bumpy beginning when he first put on a Bisons’ uniform.

“His first games he played, he was kind of lost because he red shirted as a D-lineman and then because of injuries, his second season he started off on O-Line and he started playing right away.”

From red shirting to Green Bay, the Packers would seem like a good fit for Gray. The Pack have now sent up a scout to the University of Manitoba for four straight years now.

“His comment after we shook hands and said good-bye, he goes coach, Manitoba is becoming an NFL factory.” said Bisons head coach Brian Dobie. “He was definitely smiling when he said it.”

If Gray makes the Packers’ roster Dobie will be smiling on October 22 when the Packers face the New Orleans Saints for a potential match-up between two former Bisons.

“New Orleans Saints David Onyemata, defensive tackle. Geoff Gray playing guard. They literally could rep out against each other.” Dobie said. “Just like back in practice in 2015. That would be pretty awesome.”

“There’s kind of a lot of stars that have to align for that one to happen.” Gray said.

Just making the squad would be a start.

