Manitoba Bisons offensive lineman Geoff Gray signs NFL contract

WINNIPEG – Winnipeg’s Geoff Gray is headed to the National Football League.

The Manitoba Bisons offensive lineman was not selected by the end of the seven round NFL Draft on Saturday, but signed a free agent contract soon after.

Gray, 22, signed as a priority free agent with the Green Bay Packers after not being one of the 253 players who were selected.

“I’m excited to join the Packers.” Gray said in a statement. “Several teams came on strong and made good offers but I had to go with my gut, and Green Bay seemed like the right fit for me.”

The Packers were one of eight teams that sent a scout to Gray’s pro day last month at the University of Manitoba. He was on the radar of NFL scouts after a strong showing at the East-West Bowl in January.

“On behalf of the Bison Football program, we are obviously very excited and happy for Geoff as he signs with the Green Bay Packers.” said Bisons head coach Brian Dobie in a statement. “This is the second year in a row, and third overall, where a Bison has generated a NFL opportunity. Bison Football is very proud today.”

Defensive lineman David Onyemata became the first Bisons’ player to get taken in the NFL Draft last year when the New Orleans Saints selected him in the fourth round.

Gray didn’t miss a game in his four seasons with the Bisons. He was ranked third in the final CFL rankings and is still eligible to be selected in next week’s CFL Draft.

