Manitoba Bisons’ Geoff Gray entertains NFL scouts during pro day workout

WINNIPEG — His results were enough to make him stand out. But Geoff Gray wanted to make sure those who came to his pro day workout remembered his name.

So he broke out his unicycle.

“I thought it would distinguish me from everyone else,” Gray said. “Even if it’s not football related, they’ll be like ‘That was a crazy thing. That guy rode a unicycle’.”

RELATED: Manitoba Bisons OL Geoff Gray to hold NFL pro day workout

Eight NFL scouts plus two from CFL teams attended the Manitoba Bisons offensive lineman’s pro day. Gray showed off his skills in six tests along with a variety of position specific drills.

“I’m lucky enough to have two leagues where I can play football,” Gray said. “It just improves my odds. I’ll be happy no matter what team I end up with.”

WATCH: Geoff Gray rides a unicycle following his pro day workout



Gray was one of two Canadian university players invited to last month’s East-West Shrine Game. He was named the Canada West’s most outstanding down lineman, a conference all-star and a U Sports First Team All-Canadian this past season.

“Geoff is kind of a late bloomer,” Bisons head coach Brian Dobie said. “He came into our program out of the Greendell Falcons community program.”

“He wasn’t a big recruit at the time but he just grew. His development was so rapid.”

The 22-year-old Winnipegger is currently ranked fifth on CFL Scouting Bureau’s prospect list. He has not missed a match during his four seasons with the Bisons and has started the last 30 regular season games.

RELATED: Manitoba Bison offensive lineman bulking up his popularity

Gray is the second Bison in as many years to host such an event. David Onyemata entertained scouts last year before being selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.

“I’m really proud of our football program,” Brian Dobie said. “It’s a real credit to our coaching staff but it’s also a huge credit to the culture of our kids. Most people aren’t willing to do that, to do extraordinary work.”

This year’s draft takes places April 27 to 29 in Philadelphia.

Gray’s Pro Day Results:

Vertical Jump – 31”

Broad Jump – 9’6”

Bench Press – 25 reps at 225 lbs.

40 Yard Dash (1) – 5.28

40 Yard Dash (2) – 5.40

3-Cone – 7.83 seconds

Pro Agility (5-10-5) 20 yard shuttle – 4.78 seconds