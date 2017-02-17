Manitoba Bisons OL Geoff Gray to hold NFL pro day workout

WINNIPEG — For the second straight year, a member of the Manitoba Bisons football team will show off his skills to NFL scouts.

Offensive lineman Geoff Gray will hold a pro day workout at the University of Manitoba on March 30. He will be tested in several drills including the 40-yard dash, bench press and broad jump.

Gray was one of two Canadian university players invited to last month’s East-West Shrine Game. He was named the Canada West’s most outstanding down lineman, a conference all-star and a U Sports First Team All-Canadian this past season.

The 22-year-old Winnipegger is currently ranked fifth on CFL Scouting Bureau’s prospect list. He has not missed a match during his four seasons with the Bisons and has started the last 30 regular season games.

Gray is just the second Bison to hold a NFL pro day workout. Defensive lineman David Onyemata entertained scouts last March. Onyemata was later selected by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

If drafted, Gray would become the first Manitoba-born player selected to play in the NFL.

This year’s NFL draft takes place April 27-29 in Philadelphia, PA.