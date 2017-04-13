Winnipegger Geoff Gray moves up to third in final CFL prospect rankings

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Bisons offensive lineman Geoff Gray’s stock continues to rise ahead of the 2017 CFL Draft.

The 22-year-old Winnipegger is listed as the number three prospect in the final rankings released by the CFL’s Scouting Bureau. Gray was initially ranked 11th before moving up to number five in December.

Gray was a finalist for the national university football top down lineman award this season. He was named a U Sports First Team All-Canadian and a Canada West All-Star. Gray was also recently invited to play in next month’s East-West Shrine Game in Florida. He became just the second player in Bisons history last month to hold a NFL pro day workout.

Mississippi State offensive lineman Justin Senior remains the top ranked prospect.

The 2017 CFL Draft is scheduled for May 7. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers hold seven selections including first overall.

WATCH: Geoff Gray rides a unicycle following his NFL pro day workout

