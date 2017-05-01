Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid nominated for NHL’s Hart Trophy

In just his second year in the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers‘ 20-year-old superstar Connor McDavid led the league in scoring, helped get his team to its first playoff appearance in 11 years and has now been nominated for the Hart Trophy.

The Hart Trophy is awarded to the player judged to be the most valuable to his team.

McDavid scored 30 goals and 100 points with the Oilers in the 2016-17 regular season. He ended the season on a 14-game point streak in addition to racking up 30 multi-point games, the most in the NHL. The hockey player has never gone three games without a point in his pro career.

McDavid’s offensive contributions made quite a difference in his team’s success as well. He helped the Oilers record 47 wins and 103 points, the highest-point total for the Oilers since the 1986-87 season.

READ MORE: All eyes on Oilers’ Connor McDavid as NHL playoffs begin

“He’s played 82 games with that target on his back,” Oilers head coach Todd McLellan said last month. “(He’s faced) the No. 1 (defence) pair, the No. 2 pair, the top checking line, the secondary line, man-on-man play, shadowing, group effort.”

The Oilers are currently leading the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 in their second round best-of-seven playoff series. McDavid scored his first goal of the series Sunday evening in a losing effort as the Ducks won 6-3.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers regroup after 6-3 playoff loss at home: ‘We’ve got to recover here’

In addition to McDavid, the other nominees are Pittsburgh Penguins centre Sidney Crosby and Colombus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

Crosby has won the the Hart trophy twice before. He led the NHL in goals in the 2016-17 regular season and ended the year tied with Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane for second in the league in points with 89.

Bobrovsky led the league with a 2.06 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage. He put together a 14-game winning streak during the regular season, a mark that tied the second-longest such streak in league history.

The Hart Trophy winner and other NHL award winners will be announced at the 2017 NHL Awards at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 21.

View Global News videos on Connor McDavid below: