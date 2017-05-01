Winnipeg man given 23-year sentence for 2 brutal assaults
WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after viciously sexually assaulting two women.
Justin Hudson, 22, was given consecutive sentences for the separate attacks that left a woman and a teenage girl with severe injuries.
Hudson, and a teenager who cannot be named, pleaded guilty to the assaults.
Both attacks happened just hours apart in November, 2014.
In the first attack, a 16-year-old girl was robbed, beaten and sexually assaulted. She ended up in the Assiniboine River, dragged herself out, only to be beaten unconscious with a hammer.
She was found battered and bruised body under a downtown bridge near the Assiniboine River.
Hours later, Hudson and his co-accused came across a 23-year-old woman and repeatedly beat and sexually assaulted her.
Neither victim can be identified under a court order. In their victim impact statements, they detailed the long list of injuries they suffered and the emotional impacts of the crimes.
Provincial court judge Tim Killeen said the severity of the attacks warrant a long prison sentence, but he also took into account Hudson’s troubled background that included abuse and neglect as a child.
With files from the Canadian Press
