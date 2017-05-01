Crime
May 1, 2017 7:03 pm
Updated: May 1, 2017 7:04 pm

Winnipeg man given 23-year sentence for 2 brutal assaults

By Online Producer  Global News

Justin Hudson has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault with a weapon. On Monday, a judge sentenced him to 23 years in prison.

Facebook
A A

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after viciously sexually assaulting two women.

Justin Hudson, 22, was given consecutive sentences for the separate attacks that left a woman and a teenage girl with severe injuries.

Hudson, and a teenager who cannot be named, pleaded guilty to the assaults.

Story continues below

RELATED: Winnipeg man apologizes for violent sex attacks as Crown seeks 20 years

Both attacks happened just hours apart in November, 2014.

In the first attack, a 16-year-old girl was robbed, beaten and sexually assaulted. She ended up in the Assiniboine River, dragged herself out, only to be beaten unconscious with a hammer.

She was found battered and bruised body under a downtown bridge near the Assiniboine River.

Hours later, Hudson and his co-accused came across a 23-year-old woman and repeatedly beat and sexually assaulted her.

Neither victim can be identified under a court order. In their victim impact statements, they detailed the long list of injuries they suffered and the emotional impacts of the crimes.

RELATED: Man in brutal sex attacks called ‘poster child’ for CFS failures: Defence

Provincial court judge Tim Killeen said the severity of the attacks warrant a long prison sentence, but he also took into account Hudson’s troubled background that included abuse and neglect as a child.

With files from the Canadian Press

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assiniboine River
Justin Hudson
vicious attack
winnipeg court
Winnipeg crime
Winnipeg police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News