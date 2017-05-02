Met Gala 2017: The most outrageous looks from last night’s annual fashion affair

Dubbed the “Oscars of the East Coast” and deemed by style insiders as more sartorially significant than the movie awards, last night’s Met Gala (formally known as the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit) took red carpet dressing to a new level.
This year’s theme, “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between,” provided ample opportunity to push the boundaries of convention in homage to the influential avant-garde designer.
As only the second living designer to be honoured in a solo exhibit (the first was Yves Saint Laurent in 1983), the Japanese provocatrice was chosen for her enduring influence and for “[defining] the aesthetics of our time,” Andrew Bolton, Costume Institute curator, said to Vogue.com.
From Bella Hadid’s body stocking to Solange Knowles’ puffy parka dress, the red carpet was awash in directional interpretations of formal wear that celebrated her unique vision.
Below are some of the evening’s most outré outfits (and the stars who wore them).
Rihanna in Comme des Garçons
Katy Perry in Maison Margiela
Kendall Jenner in La Perla Couture
Bella Hadid in Alexander Wang
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh in Comme des Garçons
Christine and the Queens in Burberry
Nicki Minaj in H&M (note her belt buckle that’s fashioned to look like Rei Kawakubo)
Amy Fine Collins in Thom Browne
Solange Knowles in Thom Browne
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys in Rag & Bone
Honourable mention for wackiest accessory goes to Jaden Smith. The young actor and rapper capped off his all-black look and gold grills with a handful of his own recently shorn dreadlocks.
When asked what he was carrying — and more specifically, why — he responded: “Since I couldn’t bring my sister as a date, I brought my old hair.”
