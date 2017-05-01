Anaheim’s NHL team has ducked into the Okanagan, after winning Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Sunday.

The Oilers lead the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series two games to one.

Game 4 isn’t scheduled until Wednesday, so the Ducks are taking advantage of their down time with a visit to Kelowna.

Anaheim Ducks in Kelowna. Playing with basketball ahead of practice. pic.twitter.com/mmayil2XAy — Megan Turcato (@meganturcato) May 1, 2017

Global Okanagan crews caught up with the team on Monday morning, heading into Prospera Place amid tight security.

The team will practice in Kelowna on Monday and Tuesday.

“It’s just that we felt with the game being early on Sunday (5 p.m.) and with the two-day break that it would be good to get away by ourselves a little bit and do our thing. It’s about calming things down, settling down,” Ducks coach Randy Caryle told Terry Jones of the Edmonton Sun.

“It was just an option made available to us.”