Suspect identified in fatal stabbing at Sunalta CTrain station

A suspect has been identified in the fatal stabbing of a man at Sunalta CTrain station in Calgary’s southwest on Friday night.

Calgary police homicide investigators say they’re currently searching for a man they want to bring in for questioning.

Officers were called to the Calgary Transit station at about 11:20 p.m. Friday for reports of an altercation between two men.

Emergency crews found one of the men dead at the scene when they arrived.

Calgary police say they believe the stabbing was random.

An autopsy is being performed on the victim, however officers are not releasing his identity as next of kin have not yet been notified of his death.

Police say the use of CCTV footage from the station has “provided significant evidence” to help their investigation and to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.