Ticats and Alouettes swing a deal

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes have come together on a trade.

The Ticats have acquired international defensive back Khalid Wooten, and Montreal’s fifth- (38th overall) and sixth- (47th overall) round picks in the 2017 CFL Draft.

In return, the Alouettes receive international running back Cierre Wood, international defensive end Denzell Perine, and Hamilton’s fifth- (39th overall) and sixth- (48th overall) round picks in the May 7 draft.

Wooten, 27, suited up in two games with the Alouettes in 2016, posting five defensive tackles and an interception.

The 5-11, 200-pound native of San Bernardino, Calif., was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round, 202nd overall, in the 2013 National Football League Draft.

He spent three seasons with the Titans (2013-15), dressing in three games in 2014.

Prior to turning pro, Wooten played four seasons at the University of Nevada, Reno (2009-12), appearing in 51 games with 25 starts and registering 158 tackles, 10 interceptions, 29 passes defended, five forced fumbles, one quarterback sack and four tackles for loss.

Perine, 23, spent time on the Tiger-Cats practice roster in 2016.

He attended the Minnesota Vikings training camp in 2016, and suited up in three preseason games.

The Mobile, Ala., native played 47 games over five seasons (2011-15) for the Florida International University Panthers, recording 119 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, five passes defended, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Wood, 26, appeared in five NFL games throughout his career, including two with the Buffalo Bills in 2015, and three with the Houston Texans in 2013, totalling five carries for 12 yards.

The Bloomington, Calif., native also spent time in the NFL with the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks.

From 2009 to 2012, Wood played 37 games for the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish, recording 450 carries for 2,447 yards and 16 touchdowns, while adding 52 receptions for 384 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats Football Club announced Monday that the following players have been released:

NAT – DB – Elroy Douglas

INT – WR – Greg Jenkins

INT – DB – Isaiah Lewis

INT – OL – Jeremy Lewis

INT – OL – Nathan Locke

INT – DB – K.J. Morton

INT – DL – Giorgio Newberry

INT – DB – Axel Ofori Jr.

INT – WR – Nathan Palmer

INT – WR – Royce Pollard

INT – LB – Torri Stewart

INT – DB – Jordan Sullen

INT – LB – Myke Tavarres

INT – DL – Tani Tupou