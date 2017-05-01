Calgary Humane Society partially reopens after parvovirus scare

The Calgary Humane Society (CHS) partially reopened on Monday following a parvovirus scare that forced the facility to shut down last week.

On April 25, the humane society announced it would be shutting its doors temporarily after two dogs tested positive for parvo. The infected dogs were brought in by the Alberta SPCA following a large seizure in southern Alberta.

Staff at the shelter spent the weekend disinfecting and cleaning the building. After that, the CHS said a risk assessment was conducted, at which time it was determined they were able to reopen their adoption, reception and store areas.

As a precaution, the organization said it will not be taking in any animals for the time being, and asked the public to instead bring stray animals and surrenders to the City of Calgary or a vet clinic.

In addition, the CHS said it is making alternative plans for behaviour classes to ensure the continued safety of not only the animals in its care but also those in the community.

The humane society says all of the dogs from the Alberta SPCA seizure were quarantined upon intake so the risk of the disease spreading to the rest of the animal population or outside community is low.

“We do have a third case that we are treating at an off-site clinic,” spokesperson Phil Fulton said.