‘Severe turbulence’ injures 27, leaves Thailand-bound flight trashed

At least 27 people were injured on an Aeroflot flight from Moscow to Bangkok on Monday when their Boeing 777 hit turbulence, the Russian embassy in Thailand said in a statement.

It said 24 of the injured were Russian nationals and 15 of them were taken to a Bangkok hospital for treatment. The other three who were injured were from Thailand.

The Russian airline said in an earlier statement that several passengers had been injured during “severe turbulence” 40 minutes before landing in the Thai capital.

It said the crew was unable to warn passengers of the approaching danger as the turbulence occurred in clear skies.

“All the injured were sent to a local hospital with injuries of a different kind of severity, mainly fractures and bruises,” the embassy said. “The reasons behind the injuries was that some of the passengers had not had their seat belts fastened.”

Video from on board the plane showed injured passengers lying in an aisle, luggage and airline supplies strewn across seats and crew areas, and flight attendants trying to calm passengers.

