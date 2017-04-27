World
April 27, 2017 3:25 pm

United Airlines settles with David Dao for undisclosed amount: reports

By Global News

David Dao has reached a settlement with United Airlines.

The man dragged off a United Airlines plane earlier this month has settled with the airline for an undisclosed amount, according to reports.

“Dr. David Dao has reached an amicable settlement with United Airlines,” reads, in part, a document obtained by NBC.

A condition of the settlement is that the amount remains confidential, the document states.

— More to come.

