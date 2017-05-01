The Morning Show – Monday, May 1st, 2017

Happy Monday – Hope you enjoyed your weekend! Here are some highlights from AM640s The Morning Show:

100 days in, Trump says he’s brought about ‘profound change’.

Frank Buckley, Foundation Professor at George Mason University School of Law, joins The Morning Show to discuss.

Protesters take aim at short-term rentals in Kensington Market.

Dominique Russell, Chair of Friends of Kensington Market, tells The Morning Show how the short-term rental market is affecting residents of Kensington Market.

Stephen Saideman, Paterson Chair in International Affairs at Carleton University, joins The Morning Show to discuss.

New York City pitches to Canadian tourists amid ‘Trump slump’.

Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company, talks all things NYC tourism.

Ghost town Markham: Area plagued by vacant houses, crazy real estate market.

Christiane Bergauer-Free, Unionville Resident, talks about Markham’s ghost town.

