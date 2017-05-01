Funeral today for Canadian soldier killed in Alberta training exercise

A funeral service will be held today in southwestern Ontario for a soldier who died in a training exercise accident in Alberta.

Thirty-four-year-old Sergeant Robert Dynerowicz died last Tuesday after his LAV-three armoured vehicle crashed during a live-fire exercise at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright.

Dynerowicz joined the army in 2005 and was a member of the Royal Canadian Dragoons, a regiment based at CFB Petawawa in Ontario.

He served two tours of duty in Afghanistan.

His funeral will be held this morning in his hometown of Kitchener, Ont. at the Henry Walser funeral home.

VIDEO: The Department of National Defence says a Canadian soldier died during an accident while taking part in a training exercise at CFB Wainwright in Alberta on Tuesday. Quinn Ohler has the details.