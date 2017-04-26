Canadian soldier killed in CFB Wainwright training exercise was commanding LAV III armoured vehicle

An investigation is underway into the death of a soldier based at Canadian Forces Base Petawawa while training at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta.

A statement from the Department of National Defence (DND) confirmed Sgt. Robert J. Dynerowicz from the Royal Canadian Dragoons died of his injuries and three other soldiers were injured while Canadian Army personnel were participating in “Exercise RUGGED BEAR” at around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

READ MORE: Canadian soldier dies in LAV III incident at CFB Wainwright

Commander Conrad Mialkowski with the Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group from Petawawa, Ontario said the four soldiers were in a LAV III vehicle when a collision occurred.

“He (Dynerowicz) was commanding a LAV III. It had been at the conclusion at a series of ranges and he was travelling administratively. And what that means in army parlance is he was travelling down a gravel road, red route here in CFB Wainwright,” Mialkowski said.

“It was not a tactical movement. He was travelling on the road, white lights, normal driving, as you would see on a civilian highway.”

Watch below: Who was Sgt. Robert “Dino” Dynerowicz? Col. Conrad Mialkowski gives some details on who Dynerowicz was.

Mialkowski said investigators still don’t know exactly what happened, but they do know it was a single-vehicle collision. The Canadian Armed Forces National Investigation Service is now investigating the fatal incident.

“They’re a separate arm investigating this incident and as a member of the chain of command I don’t have any ability to inquire into that investigation until such time as they complete their investigation,” Mialkowski said.

Dynerowicz was taken to the Wainwright Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The other three soldiers were assessed for injuries, with one being taken to an Edmonton hospital for further treatment. The other two soldiers returned to their unit Tuesday evening.

Dynerowicz, an armoured crewman, had been with the military since 2005 and had twice been deployed to Afghanistan over the course of his military career.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Sgt. Dynerowicz in Wainwright, Alta.,” Lt.-Gen. Paul Wynnyk said in a statement. “Not only is his death a painful loss to his family and friends, but we feel this loss across the Canadian Army and the entire military community.

“Chief Warrant Officer Alain Guimond and I extend our sincere condolences, on behalf of all ranks of the Canadian Army, to the family and friends of Sgt. Dynerowicz.”

On Wednesday morning, the brigade held a field memorial to honour Dynerowicz.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Military hasn’t made all the changes since deadly LAV rollover – almost a decade later

The LAV III, as it’s known in the army, has been involved in more than a dozen rollovers since it was introduced in 1999, including several accidents in Afghanistan that resulted in at least five fatalities.

Mialkowski said there are several hundred LAV III vehicles being used by the Canadian Army.

“Unlike the ones in Afghanistan, it was a little lighter because the upgraded armour had been removed as we do when we bring that fleet back to Canada.”

READ MORE: 9 Canadian soldiers injured in training accident at CFB Gagetown

Mialkowski said he has no doubt the investigation into Dynerowicz’s death will include determining whether there is any “commonality” with the LAV III.