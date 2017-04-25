Canadian soldier dies in ‘vehicle accident’ on Alberta base

A soldier based at Canadian Forces Base Petawawa in Ontario has died following a “vehicle accident” while training at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta, according to the Department of National Defence (DND).

A statement from DND on Tuesday confirmed Sgt. Robert J. Dynerowicz from the Royal Canadian Dragoons died of his injuries and said three other soldiers were also injured while Canadian Army personnel were participating in “Exercise RUGGED BEAR” at around 10 a.m.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Sgt. Dynerowicz in Wainwright, Alta.,” Lt.-Gen. Paul Wynnyk said in a statement. “Not only is his death a painful loss to his family and friends, but we feel this loss across the Canadian Army and the entire military community.

“Chief Warrant Officer Alain Guimond and I extend our sincere condolences, on behalf of all ranks of the Canadian Army, to the family and friends of Sergeant Dynerowicz.”

DND said the other three people injured were taken to hospital but did not reveal the extent of their injuries.

A military police investigation is now underway.

According to DND, “Exercise RUGGED BEAR” is a “key live-fire training event for the Canadian Army’s Road to High Readiness training program.

The training program began on April 15 and is scheduled to end on April 27.