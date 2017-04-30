Clavet teens need Sask. votes to win national ‘fan favourite’ in video contest

It’s hard work saving Saskatchewan residents from injuries, but it’s something grade 12 students Shannen Garibay and Maria Himbeault love to do.

The girls spent four months planning, shooting and editing a two-minute video for the WorkSafe Saskatchewan youth video contest.

“We’ve always met up every Tuesday and Thursday for two hours brainstorming, storyboarding and everything,” Garibay explained.

Their hard work paid off — the pair won first place for their ‘Focus on Safety‘ video. It’s the after-school film club’s second year in a row taking home the title.

“I was speechless, I was so ecstatic,” said Garibay.

“We won last year, but we didn’t expect it to happened again.”

Both the team and Clavet Composite High School won cash prizes, which will be used to purchase new equipment for the film club that’s run by math teacher Faron Hrynewich.

“We’re looking forward to go on a shopping spree hopefully in June before the girls graduate. We need lights, microphones, we have nothing,” Hrynewich said.

“To be able to make such a great film with such basic equipment is a statement of their natural talent.”

“I’m really proud of what they’ve done.”

There’s a chance the girls can receive even more by winning a ‘Fan Favourite‘ award, but they need votes from the public.

“Saskatchewan was really good to us last year so we are relying on their votes again,” Hrynewich added.

To vote daily, visit the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety website. Voting closes Friday, May 5th at 11:59 p.m. PST.