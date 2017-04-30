Fire temporarily closes Highway 19 through Riding Mountain National Park
A fire burning in Riding Mountain National Park prompted the closure of a section of Highway 19.
Around 3 p.m. the province tweeted the closure.
The highway that runs through the southeastern portion of the park was closed between Highway 5 and Highway 10.
A provincial spokesperson told 680 CJOB News that it’s believed the fire started on private land and the regional fire department is responding along with federal officials.
The road was reopened just before 5:30 p.m. according to a follow up tweet from the province.
