Forest Fire
April 30, 2017 6:19 pm
Updated: April 30, 2017 6:29 pm

Fire temporarily closes Highway 19 through Riding Mountain National Park

By Online Producer  Global News
Google Maps
A A

A fire burning in Riding Mountain National Park prompted the closure of a section of Highway 19.

Around 3 p.m. the province tweeted the closure.

The highway that runs through the southeastern portion of the park was closed between Highway 5 and Highway 10.

A provincial spokesperson told 680 CJOB News that it’s believed the fire started on private land and the regional fire department is responding along with federal officials.

The road was reopened just before 5:30 p.m. according to a follow up tweet from the province.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Forest Fire
Highway 19
Manitoba fire
National Park
Province
Riding Mountain
Riding Mountain National Park

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News