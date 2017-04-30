N. Carolina restaurant vows to fire employees who sang ‘F*** Tha Police’ as cops ate

The owner of a Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q in Raleigh, North Carolina has pledged to fire a group of employees who allegedly sang the N.W.A. song “F*** tha Police” while a group of police sat down to eat at the restaurant.

In a Facebook post, the Raleigh Police Protective Association, an advocacy group representing over 600 Raleigh Police members, sarcastically called out the restaurant for its “class and professionalism.”

A few hours later, the group shared an apologetic response that it received from the restaurant’s franchisee David Harris, in which he vowed to “do thorough investigation and terminate anyone employed that doesn’t share our RESPECT of ALL law enforcement.”

“We are forever grateful for all the men and women of law enforcements courage, dedication and sacrifice,” Harris concluded.

READ MORE: Video shows cop take on North Carolina boy in dance-off challenge

The Raleigh Police Protective Association thanked Harris for his prompt response, but that didn’t stop several people from swarming the restaurant’s Facebook page with negative reviews.

“Until each and every employee that participated in the singing of ‘F*** the Police’, especially the manager, are fired, I’ll be taking my business elsewhere,” one commenter wrote.

“I don’t always agree with the way certain police officers handle situations; but generalizing hatred towards all officers–many of whom are good and hardworking people–is just spreading hate and ignorance and creating a larger divide,” said another.

READ MORE: Charlotte protests: Here’s what the violent unrest looks like after fatal police shooting

The Raleigh Police Department said it was working with restaurant representatives to resolve the issue.

Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q is a popular restaurant chain in North Carolina, known for its fried chicken and barbecue fare.