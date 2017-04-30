Défi sportif AlterGo unites thousands of disabled athletes

Sunday marked the final day of competition for the Défi sportif AlterGo, and it had no shortage of competitiveness.

The seven-day event brings together thousands of disabled athletes from the grassroots to the elite levels to compete in 14 different sports.

“It allows them to do sports, to move and to be together,” Jérémie Brisebois, Défi sportif AlterGo sports coordinator, said.

The sledge hockey final saw Canada face the U.S. on the final day of the event.

Sledge hockey is a growing sport in Canada and Sunday’s game was every bit as physical and aggressive as hockey.

“It’s a different game,” Anton Jacobs-Webb, Team Canada player, said. “It’s still hockey, but the way it’s played is a little different.”

The U.S. came away with a 3-0 victory.

For Canada, it was a learning experience as the team is made up of future national team hopefuls.

A few players will represent Canada at the 2018 Paralympic Games while others are hopefuls for the 2022 Paralympic Games.

“Having such a young group compete the way they did against one of the powerhouses in the world was really nice to see,” Brandon Reid, Team Canada coach, said.

This year marked the 34th annual Défi sportif AlterGo.